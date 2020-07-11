Record number of new coronavirus cases registered over 24 hours globally

Record number of new coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 cases has been registered in the world over the past 24 hours. Reuters reports with reference to the World Health Organization (WHO).

A total of 228,100 newly infected people have been registered in all countries in total for 24 hours. The largest number of cases was registered in the United States, Brazil, India and South Africa.

The previous record of 212,000 was set on July 4. The total number of deaths is at the same level as before — about 5,000 a day.

It was reported earlier that the next record with the highest number of new cases was set in the United States — there were registered almost 66,000 infected for a day. According to Johns Hopkins University, there are more than 12.3 million cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection worldwide. The death toll of COVID-19 disease rose to 556,000 people.