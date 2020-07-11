12:31
USD 77.80
EUR 87.84
RUB 1.09
English

Record number of new coronavirus cases registered over 24 hours globally

Record number of new coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 cases has been registered in the world over the past 24 hours. Reuters reports with reference to the World Health Organization (WHO).

A total of 228,100 newly infected people have been registered in all countries in total for 24 hours. The largest number of cases was registered in the United States, Brazil, India and South Africa.

The previous record of 212,000 was set on July 4. The total number of deaths is at the same level as before — about 5,000 a day.

It was reported earlier that the next record with the highest number of new cases was set in the United States — there were registered almost 66,000 infected for a day. According to Johns Hopkins University, there are more than 12.3 million cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection worldwide. The death toll of COVID-19 disease rose to 556,000 people.
link: https://24.kg/english/159114/
views: 84
Print
Related
At least 102 people recover from coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan
Coronavirus confirmed in 552 people for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 9,910 in total
300 more oxygen concentrators delivered to Bishkek
No swimming! Two lakes closed in Bishkek due to coronavirus pandemic
Accuracy of COVID-19 tests donated to Kyrgyzstan by UNDP reaches 99%
Minister of Health Sabirzhan Abdikarimov diagnosed with pneumonia
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan discusses supply of COVID-19 drug with Russia
Plenipotentiary Representative of Government in Jalal-Abad contracts COVID-19
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 12.2 million people globally
40 more people die from pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan discusses supply of COVID-19 drug with Russia Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan discusses supply of COVID-19 drug with Russia
Prime Minister: Community-acquired pneumonia - consequence of coronavirus Prime Minister: Community-acquired pneumonia - consequence of coronavirus
Coronavirus confirmed in 450 more people in Kyrgyzstan, 8,141 in total Coronavirus confirmed in 450 more people in Kyrgyzstan, 8,141 in total
Ex-speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Chynybai Tursunbekov passes away Ex-speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Chynybai Tursunbekov passes away
11 July, Saturday
12:24
At least 102 people recover from coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan At least 102 people recover from coronavirus for a day...
12:19
Coronavirus confirmed in 552 people for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 9,910 in total
12:04
Record number of new coronavirus cases registered over 24 hours globally
11:50
300 more oxygen concentrators delivered to Bishkek
10:21
Azimzhan Askarov falls ill, human rights activists demand his release