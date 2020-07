The ex-head of the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK) Chubak azhi Zhalilov died. The muftiyat confirmed this information to 24.kg news agency.

According to relatives of the clergyman, he had previously been hospitalized due to health deterioration. Condition of Chubak azhi Zhalilov worsened in hospital. Doctors could not save him. According to preliminary information, the former head of the SDMK had community-acquired pneumonia.

Chubak azhi Zhalilov will be buried today.