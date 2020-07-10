13:40
USD 77.80
EUR 88.13
RUB 1.10
English

Ex-Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan suspected of sale of medical products abroad

Former Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan, Kosmosbek Cholponbaev, is suspected of selling medical products abroad. Own sources in law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

Law enforcers believe that officials have sold personal protective equipment and medical masks outside the country. The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes, who is investigating the case, does not comment on this information. The state service said that investigation is ongoing and the information will be presented later.

Recall, the Financial police summoned Altynai Omurbekova, the ex-vice prime minister, for interrogation within the case on corruption and lobbying for the interests of some pharmaceutical companies. The investigators are finding out the circumstances of the case. Earlier, the former Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Kosmosbek Cholponbaev has been also summoned for interrogation within the case.
link: https://24.kg/english/158996/
views: 136
Print
Related
Newly appointed Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan speaks against observation units
Ex-Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan suspected of abuse of office
Prime Minister advises Health Minister to recruit professional staff
Health Minister withdraws claim to medical workers for 3 million soms
Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan offered to write notice of resignation
Resignation of Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan demanded in Bishkek
Popular
Jeenbekov: Introduction of state of emergency in country is not considered Jeenbekov: Introduction of state of emergency in country is not considered
Prime Minister: Community-acquired pneumonia - consequence of coronavirus Prime Minister: Community-acquired pneumonia - consequence of coronavirus
Pneumonia in Bishkek: Ambulance service receives up to 5,000 calls daily Pneumonia in Bishkek: Ambulance service receives up to 5,000 calls daily
Coronavirus confirmed in 450 more people in Kyrgyzstan, 8,141 in total Coronavirus confirmed in 450 more people in Kyrgyzstan, 8,141 in total
10 July, Friday
13:38
Ex-Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan repeatedly summoned for questioning Ex-Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan repeatedly summoned...
13:34
Body of 14-year-old boy found on pasture in Nooken
13:28
Kyrgyzstan receives $ 321 million of foreign aid
12:48
Three people killed, three injured in traffic accident in Issyk-Kul region
12:27
Ex-Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan suspected of sale of medical products abroad