Ex-Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan suspected of sale of medical products abroad

Former Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan, Kosmosbek Cholponbaev, is suspected of selling medical products abroad. Own sources in law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

Law enforcers believe that officials have sold personal protective equipment and medical masks outside the country. The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes, who is investigating the case, does not comment on this information. The state service said that investigation is ongoing and the information will be presented later.

Recall, the Financial police summoned Altynai Omurbekova, the ex-vice prime minister, for interrogation within the case on corruption and lobbying for the interests of some pharmaceutical companies. The investigators are finding out the circumstances of the case. Earlier, the former Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Kosmosbek Cholponbaev has been also summoned for interrogation within the case.