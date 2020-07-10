12:10
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 12.2 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 220,025 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 12,232,745 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (3,117,901), Brazil (1,755,779), India (767,296), Russia (706,240), Peru (316,448), Chile (306,216), and the UK (289,154).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 6,700,000. The figure grew by 144,351 people for a day.

At least 554,360 people died from the virus (growth by 10,802 people since Tuesday morning), including 133,241 people — in the USA, 69,184— in Brazil, 44,687— in the UK, 34,926— in Italy, and 33,526 — in Mexico.

At least 9,358 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 53,021 cases — in Kazakhstan, 11,564 — in Uzbekistan, 6,410 — in Tajikistan.
