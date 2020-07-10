12:09
Coronavirus confirmed in 80 medical workers for a day in Kyrgyzstan

Coronavirus has been confirmed in 80 medical workers for a day in Kyrgyzstan. The Head of the Public Health Department Ainura Akmatova told at a briefing.

According to her, 17 medical workers were diagnosed with COVID-19 in Bishkek, in Chui region — 26, in Osh city — 9, in Osh region — 4, in Naryn region — 5, in Issyk-Kul region — 6, in Jalal-Abad region — 7, in Batken region — 5, in Talas region — 1.

Four medical workers have been discharged from hospitals after recovery for 24 hours.

In total, 1,450 medical workers got infected with the virus, 536 of them have recovered.
