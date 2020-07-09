19:23
184 citizens of Kyrgyzstan return to Osh from St. Petersburg

At least 184 citizens of Kyrgyzstan, including small children, have returned to Osh from St. Petersburg (Russia). Press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

A St. Petersburg — Osh flight of Ural Airlines arrived in the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan today.

Women in late pregnancy and those with small children, citizens with serious illnesses returned to homeland.

Those citizens who had previously traveled to Russia for surgical operations and other urgent medical procedures have also returned to Kyrgyzstan. Seats on board were also provided to citizens who have viable reasons for return: death of close relatives and those in difficult life situation.
