CEC of Kyrgyzstan is in self-isolation: List of employees with pneumonia growing

Seven more employees of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan got infected. The CEC informed 24.kg news agency.

According to it, its employees are diagnosed with pneumonia. At least 80 percent of full-time employees switched to self-isolation regime.

CEC meetings are held via Zoom application in a video conference format.

Earlier, it was reported that the Deputy Chairman of the commission, Akylbek Eshimov, was diagnosed with COVID-19. Kairat Mamatov, the head of the Bishkek TEC, also had coronavirus.
