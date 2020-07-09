Man infected with COVID-19 escapes from hospital, dies a day later in Batken

A 56-year-old man with confirmed coronavirus escaped from a hospital and died the next day in Batken. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Batken region of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The incident occurred on the night of July 7. The citizen escaped from a medical facility, violating quarantine.

»He arrived in Batken on July 2, the doctors immediately took tests, the result was positive. The man was hospitalized in the Infectious Diseases Department, but he escaped. Police and doctors came to his house and asked to return to the hospital, but the citizen refused and said that he did not believe in the existence of coronavirus. He died yesterday,” the department reported.