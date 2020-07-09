13:18
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 12 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 223,277 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 12,012,720 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (3,054,695), Brazil (1,713,160), India (742,417), Russia (699,749), Peru (312,911), Chile (303,083), and the UK (288,511).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 6,500,000. The figure grew by 138,231 people for a day.

At least 548,914 people died from the virus (growth by 5,356 people since Tuesday morning), including 132,299 people — in the USA, 67,964— in Brazil, 44,602— in the UK, 34,914— in Italy, and 32,796 — in Mexico.

At least 8,847 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 51,059 cases — in Kazakhstan, 11,092 — in Uzbekistan, 6,364 — in Tajikistan.
