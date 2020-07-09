11:46
USD 78.03
EUR 88.01
RUB 1.10
English

We bow our heads to doctors: Positive video from Sooronbai Jeenbekov

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov visited doctors working in one of Bishkek’s day patient facilities the day before. The head of state talked with them and promised to build new hospitals, but a little later.

During the meeting with doctors the president also thanked the health workers for the hard, colossal work in the conditions of the round-the-clock workload.

Following the working meeting, officials of the Presidential Administration decided to make a video.

«You bear the load of this difficult time for us. Despite the risk to your life, you are working tirelessly. We bow down before you,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.
link: https://24.kg/english/158836/
views: 86
Print
Related
President Sooronbai Jeenbekov visits day patient facility
Contract doctors to be provided with food, PPE and higher salary in Kyrgyzstan
Coronavirus confirmed in 78 more medical workers in Kyrgyzstan, two died
Street art piece in support of doctors appears in Bishkek
President of Kyrgyzstan proposes to officially ban mass events, including feasts
Jeenbekov: Introduction of state of emergency in country is not considered
COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan: How lack of PPE turns hospitals into source of infection
Coronavirus confirmed in 73 medical workers for a day in Kyrgyzstan
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: State of emergency will not be imposed yet
Sooronbai Jeenbekov repeatedly tested for COVID-19 upon arrival in Bishkek
Popular
Mathematician Iain Webb: I really like Bishkek Mathematician Iain Webb: I really like Bishkek
COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan: How lack of PPE turns hospitals into source of infection COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan: How lack of PPE turns hospitals into source of infection
Jeenbekov: Introduction of state of emergency in country is not considered Jeenbekov: Introduction of state of emergency in country is not considered
Prime Minister: Community-acquired pneumonia - consequence of coronavirus Prime Minister: Community-acquired pneumonia - consequence of coronavirus
9 July, Thursday
11:43
At least 361 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 8,847 in total At least 361 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyz...
11:35
70 more people recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
11:31
Mayor of Kara-Balta city gives his official car to doctors
11:23
State prosecution appeals verdict in case on release of Aziz Batukaev
11:12
Issyk-Kul district closes for 10-day self-isolation due to COVID-19 threat