We bow our heads to doctors: Positive video from Sooronbai Jeenbekov

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov visited doctors working in one of Bishkek’s day patient facilities the day before. The head of state talked with them and promised to build new hospitals, but a little later.

During the meeting with doctors the president also thanked the health workers for the hard, colossal work in the conditions of the round-the-clock workload.

Following the working meeting, officials of the Presidential Administration decided to make a video.

«You bear the load of this difficult time for us. Despite the risk to your life, you are working tirelessly. We bow down before you,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.