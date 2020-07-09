About 16,422 specialists trained in fight against coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

At least 16,422 specialists have been trained from February 5 to July 6 at the premises of the Kyrgyz State Medical Institute for Retraining and Advanced Training. The Republican Emergency Response Center of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Distant and on-site training courses are held for health workers on the issues of prevention, treatment, diagnosis, safety measures and infection control of COVID-19.

About 8,936 medical workers have been trained at the distant courses, and 7,506 medical workers — at on-site courses in infection control and correct use of personal protective equipment issues, including 3,038 doctors, 3,759 nursing specialists, 70 residents and 639 junior and other staff.

At least 326 specialists of laboratory units of healthcare organizations have been trained in express testing for COVID-19, PCR study and preliminary analytics.