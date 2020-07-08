17:25
Work of central markets limited in Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan

Restrictions on the work of markets have been introduced in Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan. Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Naryn region, Emilbek Alymkulov, told today at a briefing.

According to him, central markets in the region are open until 16.00.

«Since markets are crowded places, we have introduced restrictions. Livestock markets work once a week until 2 p.m. According to the algorithm of the Sanitary-Epidemiological Surveillance Service, the involved employees of the Emergencies Ministry timely disinfect these places,» he said.

Restrictions were also introduced in Bishkek: large markets work until 16.00, supermarkets and shops — until 19.00.
