Emporio Armani model becomes volunteer in fight against COVID-19

Miss Kyrgyzstan 2017 and the model of the Italian brand Emporio Armani, Begimai Karybekova, joined the movement of volunteers «Together» to fight against coronavirus infection. She posted on social media.

Begimai Karybekova, together with volunteers, helps medial workers in hospitals and raises money for the needs of health workers and patients.

«We stopped visiting our family and friends, we go to hospitals, providing different assistance, we were not prepared for this either mentally or physically. Exactly at such moments you notice how much unity of the people means,» Begimai Karybekova notes.

Volunteers can be supported by transferring money to Elsom (0555889850).
