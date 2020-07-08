Emporio Armani model becomes volunteer in fight against COVID-19

Miss Kyrgyzstan 2017 and the model of the Italian brand Emporio Armani, Begimai Karybekova, joined the movement of volunteers «Together» to fight against coronavirus infection. She posted on social media.
«We stopped visiting our family and friends, we go to hospitals, providing different assistance, we were not prepared for this either mentally or physically. Exactly at such moments you notice how much unity of the people means,» Begimai Karybekova notes.
Volunteers can be supported by transferring money to Elsom (0555889850).