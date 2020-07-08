Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 11.7 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 206,262 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 11,799,443 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (2,993,760), Brazil (1,668,589), India (719,665), Russia (693,215), Peru (309,278), Chile (301,019), and the UK (287,874).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 6,400,000. The figure grew by 140,710 people for a day.

At least 543,558 people died from the virus (growth by 18,895 people since Tuesday morning), including 131,457 people — in the USA, 66,741— in Brazil, 44,476— in the UK, 34,899— in Italy, and 32,014 — in Mexico.

At least 8,486 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 49,683 cases — in Kazakhstan, 10,670 — in Uzbekistan, 6,315 — in Tajikistan.