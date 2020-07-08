12:50
USD 77.69
EUR 87.52
RUB 1.08
English

Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 11.7 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 206,262 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 11,799,443 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (2,993,760), Brazil (1,668,589), India (719,665), Russia (693,215), Peru (309,278), Chile (301,019), and the UK (287,874).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 6,400,000. The figure grew by 140,710 people for a day.

At least 543,558 people died from the virus (growth by 18,895 people since Tuesday morning), including 131,457 people — in the USA, 66,741— in Brazil, 44,476— in the UK, 34,899— in Italy, and 32,014 — in Mexico.

At least 8,486 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 49,683 cases — in Kazakhstan, 10,670 — in Uzbekistan, 6,315 — in Tajikistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/158720/
views: 110
Print
Related
COVID-19 confirmed in 62 more medical workers in Kyrgyzstan
At least 44 people die from pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan
13 people die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
Coronavirus confirmed in 345 more people in Kyrgyzstan, 8,486 in total
At least 67 more people recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
COVID antibody tests appear in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstanis in USA to buy 10 ventilators for Osh and Batken hospitals
Ex-Vice President of Manas International Airport passes away
Ten employees of CEC of Kyrgyzstan contract coronavirus
Prime Minister: Community-acquired pneumonia - consequence of coronavirus
Popular
Mathematician Iain Webb: I really like Bishkek Mathematician Iain Webb: I really like Bishkek
327 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 7,094 in total 327 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 7,094 in total
COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan: How lack of PPE turns hospitals into source of infection COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan: How lack of PPE turns hospitals into source of infection
PM of Kyrgyzstan calls regions to prepare for negative development of situation PM of Kyrgyzstan calls regions to prepare for negative development of situation
8 July, Wednesday
11:58
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 11.7 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 11.7 millio...
11:47
COVID-19 confirmed in 62 more medical workers in Kyrgyzstan
11:34
At least 44 people die from pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan
11:30
13 people die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
11:19
Coronavirus confirmed in 345 more people in Kyrgyzstan, 8,486 in total