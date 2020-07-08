13 people die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan

At least 13 people have died from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. The Head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health Ainura Akmatova told at a briefing.

According to her, a 67-year-old man died in the Kyrgyz-Turkish hospital, a 52-year-old man — in the City Clinical Hospital No. 6, three men 66, 55 and 70 years old — in the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital, a 52-year-old man — in the Osh City Clinical Hospital, a 53-year-old man — in the Jalal-Abad Regional Hospital, a 64-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman — in the At-Bashi Territorial Hospital.

Three people died in the Zhaiyl Territorial Hospital — a man and two women, and a 49-year-old woman died in the Moskovsky Territorial Hospital.

At least 112 people have died from COVID-19 over the entire period in the republic.