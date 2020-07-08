12:50
USD 77.69
EUR 87.52
RUB 1.08
English

13 people die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan

At least 13 people have died from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. The Head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health Ainura Akmatova told at a briefing.

According to her, a 67-year-old man died in the Kyrgyz-Turkish hospital, a 52-year-old man — in the City Clinical Hospital No. 6, three men 66, 55 and 70 years old — in the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital, a 52-year-old man — in the Osh City Clinical Hospital, a 53-year-old man — in the Jalal-Abad Regional Hospital, a 64-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman — in the At-Bashi Territorial Hospital.

Three people died in the Zhaiyl Territorial Hospital — a man and two women, and a 49-year-old woman died in the Moskovsky Territorial Hospital.

At least 112 people have died from COVID-19 over the entire period in the republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/158713/
views: 164
Print
Related
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 11.7 million people globally
COVID-19 confirmed in 62 more medical workers in Kyrgyzstan
At least 44 people die from pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan
Coronavirus confirmed in 345 more people in Kyrgyzstan, 8,486 in total
At least 67 more people recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
COVID antibody tests appear in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstanis in USA to buy 10 ventilators for Osh and Batken hospitals
Ex-Vice President of Manas International Airport passes away
Ten employees of CEC of Kyrgyzstan contract coronavirus
Prime Minister: Community-acquired pneumonia - consequence of coronavirus
Popular
Mathematician Iain Webb: I really like Bishkek Mathematician Iain Webb: I really like Bishkek
327 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 7,094 in total 327 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 7,094 in total
COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan: How lack of PPE turns hospitals into source of infection COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan: How lack of PPE turns hospitals into source of infection
PM of Kyrgyzstan calls regions to prepare for negative development of situation PM of Kyrgyzstan calls regions to prepare for negative development of situation
8 July, Wednesday
11:58
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 11.7 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 11.7 millio...
11:47
COVID-19 confirmed in 62 more medical workers in Kyrgyzstan
11:34
At least 44 people die from pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan
11:30
13 people die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
11:19
Coronavirus confirmed in 345 more people in Kyrgyzstan, 8,486 in total