Kyrgyzstanis in USA to buy 10 ventilators for Osh and Batken hospitals

Three Kyrgyz entrepreneurs living in the state of Pennsylvania (USA) will purchase 10 ventilators and send them to hospitals in the south of the Kyrgyz Republic. An activist Urmat Abaskanov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, he and two other Kyrgyzstanis — Azamat Asylbekov and Kanatbek Nurmamatov — could not stay away, seeing the difficult situation in their homeland. «I purchase five medical ventilators for a hospital in Toktogul. Five more ventilators will be purchased and handed over to the hospitals in Osh and Batken by two of my friends — partners — Azamat and Kanatbek. The devices were ordered in Turkey,» Urmat Abaskanov told.

Equipment is expected to arrive in Kyrgyzstan next week.

The Kyrgyzstanis are the founders of the logistics company Diversity Freight Lines. They currently live in Pittsburgh.
