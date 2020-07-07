Contract doctors to be provided with food, PPE and higher salary in Kyrgyzstan

Doctors are being hired in Bishkek and Chui region of Kyrgyzstan on a contract basis with a salary of up to 70,000 soms. The Prime Minister of the country, Kubatbek Boronov, told at a press conference.

He noted that the doctors will be paid on time and without delay.

«In connection with the difficult epidemiological situation in the capital and Chui region, work on hiring doctors on a contract basis has begun. The salary of such doctors can be up to 70,000 soms. In addition, they will be provided with food, accommodation, personal protective equipment. From today on, you can contact the Personnel Department of the Ministry of Health,» Kubatbek Boronov said.

The Ministry of Health especially needs pulmonologists, therapists, resuscitators, cardiologists and infectious disease specialists.

«I want to once again call on doctors, nurses and all medical staff who are not working today: come and help your colleagues. We need pulmonologists, therapists, resuscitators, cardiologists, infectious disease specialists. I also would like to once again express my deep gratitude to our medical staff — you are real heroes!» the head of the Cabinet of Ministers added.