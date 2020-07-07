17:02
USD 77.22
EUR 87.19
RUB 1.08
English

Contract doctors to be provided with food, PPE and higher salary in Kyrgyzstan

Doctors are being hired in Bishkek and Chui region of Kyrgyzstan on a contract basis with a salary of up to 70,000 soms. The Prime Minister of the country, Kubatbek Boronov, told at a press conference.

He noted that the doctors will be paid on time and without delay.

«In connection with the difficult epidemiological situation in the capital and Chui region, work on hiring doctors on a contract basis has begun. The salary of such doctors can be up to 70,000 soms. In addition, they will be provided with food, accommodation, personal protective equipment. From today on, you can contact the Personnel Department of the Ministry of Health,» Kubatbek Boronov said.

The Ministry of Health especially needs pulmonologists, therapists, resuscitators, cardiologists and infectious disease specialists.

«I want to once again call on doctors, nurses and all medical staff who are not working today: come and help your colleagues. We need pulmonologists, therapists, resuscitators, cardiologists, infectious disease specialists. I also would like to once again express my deep gratitude to our medical staff — you are real heroes!» the head of the Cabinet of Ministers added.
link: https://24.kg/english/158635/
views: 67
Print
Related
Boronov: There is no acute shortage of medical ventilators in Kyrgyzstan
7,000 places for observation prepared at educational institutions of Kyrgyzstan
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 11.5 million people globally
29 people die from pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan
Coronavirus confirmed in 78 more medical workers in Kyrgyzstan, two died
Field hospital deployed at former Gansi airbase in Kyrgyzstan
Deputy Head of Sanitary and Epidemiological Center dies from coronavirus
Street art piece in support of doctors appears in Bishkek
Almost 6 million soms allocated in Karakol for fight against coronavirus
50-bed day patient facility opened at Tokmak sports school
Popular
Mathematician Iain Webb: I really like Bishkek Mathematician Iain Webb: I really like Bishkek
327 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 7,094 in total 327 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 7,094 in total
PM of Kyrgyzstan calls regions to prepare for negative development of situation PM of Kyrgyzstan calls regions to prepare for negative development of situation
COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan: How lack of PPE turns hospitals into source of infection COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan: How lack of PPE turns hospitals into source of infection
7 July, Tuesday
16:57
Man suspected of beating his daughter to death in Bishkek Man suspected of beating his daughter to death in Bishk...
16:34
Contract doctors to be provided with food, PPE and higher salary in Kyrgyzstan
16:18
Boronov: There is no acute shortage of medical ventilators in Kyrgyzstan
16:05
Supply of drugs in regions of Kyrgyzstan to be increased
15:19
Over 20,000 citizens return to Kyrgyzstan due to pandemic