Boronov: There is no acute shortage of medical ventilators in Kyrgyzstan

At least 500 oxygen concentrators will arrive from China this week. The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Kubatbek Boronov, announced at a press conference.

According to him, 200 will be delivered the other day, other 300 will arrive at the end of the week.

«Earlier we have delivered 500 oxygen concentrators. We purchase 500 more. In such a way we will solve the problem of the lack of oxygen concentrators in Bishkek,» Kubatbek Boronov said.

According to him, the government intends to buy other 200 medical ventilators. «But there is no acute shortage so far. According to the Ministry of Health, we have 570 such devices,» he added.