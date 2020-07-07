15:30
At least 218 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Yekaterinburg

At least 218 Kyrgyzstanis, including small children, have returned to Bishkek from Yekaterinburg. Press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the ministry, the plane of Ural Airlines arrived in Kyrgyzstan today. The list of passengers was compiled in order of priority of requests from Kyrgyzstanis who need to be returned to their homeland, received by the Consulate General of the Kyrgyz Republic in Yekaterinburg.

«Pregnant women, women with small children, elderly people, students who study at universities of the Ural Federal District, as well as doctors and nurses who would like to help Kyrgyzstan’s medical institutions in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, turned to the agency,» the ministry said.

Humanitarian assistance from activists and members of the Consulate General — oxygen concentrators, blood glucose meters, heart rate monitors, and personal protective equipment — was also delivered by the plane.
