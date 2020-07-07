15:30
USD 77.22
EUR 87.19
RUB 1.08
English

Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 11.5 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 17,543 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 11,593,181 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (2,935,712), Brazil (1,623,284), India (697,413), Russia (686,852), Peru (305,703), Chile (298,557), and the UK (287,290).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 6,200,000. The figure grew by 122,009 people for a day.

At least 537,504 people died from the virus (growth by 3,724 people since Monday morning), including 130,284 people — in the USA, 65,487— in Brazil, 44,321— in the UK, 34,869— in Italy, and 31,119 — in Mexico.

At least 8,141 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 48,574 cases — in Kazakhstan, 10,362 — in Uzbekistan, 6,262 — in Tajikistan.
