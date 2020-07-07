Coronavirus confirmed in 78 more medical workers in Kyrgyzstan, two died

Coronavirus has been confirmed in 78 more medical workers in Kyrgyzstan. The Head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health Ainura Akmatova told at a briefing.

According to her, 12 doctors were discharged from hospitals after recovery for a day.

«Two doctors died — an employee of the Center for Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance in Osh city and a pediatrician in Issyk-Kul region,» Ainura Akmatova told.

Coronavirus has been registered in 1,225 medical workers in the republic over the entire period, 515 of them have recovered.