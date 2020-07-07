Almost 6 million soms allocated in Karakol for fight against coronavirus

At least 5,980 million soms have been allocated for the fight against coronavirus in Karakol city. This decision was made at an extraordinary session of the City Council.

The money will be spent on the purchase of personal protective equipment for doctors of mobile teams, oxygen concentrators, fuel and lubricants, antiseptics and bedding.

Two ventilators and ten oxygen concentrators are available at the Regional Hospital in Karakol city. The purchased equipment will be urgently delivered to the Regional Hospital, where citizens are treated for coronavirus infection and community-acquired pneumonia.

According to the Ministry of Health, there are 21 COVID-19 cases in the region as of July 6.