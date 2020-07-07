13:59
USD 77.22
EUR 87.19
RUB 1.08
English

Almost 6 million soms allocated in Karakol for fight against coronavirus

At least 5,980 million soms have been allocated for the fight against coronavirus in Karakol city. This decision was made at an extraordinary session of the City Council.

The money will be spent on the purchase of personal protective equipment for doctors of mobile teams, oxygen concentrators, fuel and lubricants, antiseptics and bedding.

Two ventilators and ten oxygen concentrators are available at the Regional Hospital in Karakol city. The purchased equipment will be urgently delivered to the Regional Hospital, where citizens are treated for coronavirus infection and community-acquired pneumonia.

According to the Ministry of Health, there are 21 COVID-19 cases in the region as of July 6.
link: https://24.kg/english/158582/
views: 106
Print
Related
Coronavirus confirmed in 78 more medical workers in Kyrgyzstan, two died
Field hospital deployed at former Gansi airbase in Kyrgyzstan
Deputy Head of Sanitary and Epidemiological Center dies from coronavirus
50-bed day patient facility opened at Tokmak sports school
About 200 additional places deployed at day patient facilities in Bishkek
At least 73 people recover from coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan
Coronavirus confirmed in 450 more people in Kyrgyzstan, 8,141 in total
Seven more people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Ex-speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Chynybai Tursunbekov passes away
Activists of Ton district raise 50,000 soms for local hospital
Popular
Mathematician Iain Webb: I really like Bishkek Mathematician Iain Webb: I really like Bishkek
327 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 7,094 in total 327 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 7,094 in total
PM of Kyrgyzstan calls regions to prepare for negative development of situation PM of Kyrgyzstan calls regions to prepare for negative development of situation
COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan: How lack of PPE turns hospitals into source of infection COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan: How lack of PPE turns hospitals into source of infection
7 July, Tuesday
13:49
Coronavirus confirmed in 78 more medical workers in Kyrgyzstan, two died Coronavirus confirmed in 78 more medical workers in Kyr...
13:29
One person killed in traffic accident in Issyk-Ata district
13:11
Field hospital deployed at former Gansi airbase in Kyrgyzstan
13:02
Landslide blocks road in Sulyukta
12:51
Deputy Head of Sanitary and Epidemiological Center dies from coronavirus