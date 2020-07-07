At least 73 people recover from coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan

At least 73 people have recovered from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health Ainura Akmatova told at a briefing.

According to her, 29 people were discharged from hospitals in Bishkek, 8 — in Chui region, 17 — in Osh city, 4 — in Jalal-Abad region, 3 —in Talas region and two — in Batken region.

Their repeated COVID-19 tests showed a negative result.

At least 2,916 people have recovered from coronavirus in the republic according to official data.