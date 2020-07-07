10:56
Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Recep Tayyip Erdogan discuss fight against coronavirus

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov had a telephone conversation with the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The parties discussed pressing issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation and implementation of previously reached agreements. The presidents outlined joint plans for the current year on increasing cooperation between the two countries.

«During the telephone conversation, they also discussed joint measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection,» the message says.
