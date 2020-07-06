15:08
USD 77.11
EUR 86.61
RUB 1.09
English

Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 11.4 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 180,260 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 11,419,638 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (2,888,586), Brazil (1,603,055), Russia (680,283), India (673,165), Peru (302,118), Chile (295,532), and the UK (286,931).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 6,100,000. The figure grew by 95,389 people for a day.

At least 533,780 people died from the virus (growth by 9,117 people since Sunday morning), including 129,946 people — in the USA, 64,867— in Brazil, 44,305— in the UK, 34,861— in Italy, and 30,639 — in Mexico.

At least 7,691 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 47,171 cases — in Kazakhstan, 10,020 — in Uzbekistan, 6,213 — in Tajikistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/158457/
views: 100
Print
Related
At least 18 people die from pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Intensive care unit with 112 beds opened at former Gansi airbase
Coronavirus confirmed in 50 medical workers for a day in Kyrgyzstan
Four more people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
314 new coronavirus cases registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 7,691 in total
41 people recover from coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan
Almambet Shykmamatov's wife dies of bilateral pneumonia
Day patient facility with 100 beds to be opened in Osh city
Bishkek mayor inspects day patient facilities and talks with patients
About 686 people turn to day patient facilities in Bishkek for a day
Popular
Government cannot voice exact date of resumption of international flights Government cannot voice exact date of resumption of international flights
327 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 7,094 in total 327 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 7,094 in total
Tent camp set up in Osh city Tent camp set up in Osh city
PM of Kyrgyzstan calls regions to prepare for negative development of situation PM of Kyrgyzstan calls regions to prepare for negative development of situation
6 July, Monday
14:55
Elections 2020: Three more parties to participate in elections in Kyrgyzstan Elections 2020: Three more parties to participate in el...
14:48
Main part of purchased oxygen concentrators remains in Bishkek
14:42
Body of elderly man found in pond in Sokuluk district
14:04
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 11.4 million people globally
13:54
At least 18 people die from pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours