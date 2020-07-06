Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 11.4 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 180,260 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 11,419,638 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (2,888,586), Brazil (1,603,055), Russia (680,283), India (673,165), Peru (302,118), Chile (295,532), and the UK (286,931).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 6,100,000. The figure grew by 95,389 people for a day.

At least 533,780 people died from the virus (growth by 9,117 people since Sunday morning), including 129,946 people — in the USA, 64,867— in Brazil, 44,305— in the UK, 34,861— in Italy, and 30,639 — in Mexico.

At least 7,691 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 47,171 cases — in Kazakhstan, 10,020 — in Uzbekistan, 6,213 — in Tajikistan.