Coronavirus confirmed in 50 medical workers for a day in Kyrgyzstan

Coronavirus was confirmed in 50 medical workers for a day in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health Madamin Karataev told.

According to him, 23 medical workers got infected in Bishkek, 4 — in Chui region, 7 — in Osh city, 4 — in Osh region, 6 — in Naryn region, 1 — in Batken region, and 5 — in Issyk-Kul region.

At least three medical workers have been discharged from hospitals with recovery for a day.

COVID-19 has been registered in 1,147 medical workers over the entire period. At least 503 of them have recovered.