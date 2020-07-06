10:34
USD 77.11
EUR 86.61
RUB 1.09
English

Elections 2020: One more party files application for participation in elections

Another political party, Mekenchil, filed a notice to the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan of its intention to participate in the elections to the Parliament.

The statement was signed by the head of the political organization Kamchybek Tashiev.

Asel Rysbaeva became the authorized representative of the party; Aida Tologonova became its authorized representative for financial issues.

Recall, parties that intend to participate in the parliamentary elections must file an application to the Central Election Commission.

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree setting date of parliamentary elections. They will be held on October 4.
link: https://24.kg/english/158374/
views: 110
Print
Related
Elections 2020: Parties can hold online meetings with voters
Elections 2020: Parties allowed to hold campaign rallies in Kyrgyzstan
Elections 2020: Ata Meken party applies for participation in elections
Parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan scheduled for October 4, 2020
Kyrgyzstan could postpone elections to Parliament due to coronavirus
Respublika party to participate in 2020 elections without Ata Zhurt
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Parliamentary elections could be postponed
Sooronbai Jeenbekov assures he will not patronize any of political parties
Elections 2020: Zhanar Akayev has no new party
Deputy of Parliament Zhanar Akayev creates new party
Popular
Government cannot voice exact date of resumption of international flights Government cannot voice exact date of resumption of international flights
327 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 7,094 in total 327 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 7,094 in total
Tent camp set up in Osh city Tent camp set up in Osh city
PM of Kyrgyzstan calls regions to prepare for negative development of situation PM of Kyrgyzstan calls regions to prepare for negative development of situation
6 July, Monday
10:20
1,500 Kyrgyzstanis leave Russia for homeland by buses 1,500 Kyrgyzstanis leave Russia for homeland by buses
09:57
At least 343 Kyrgyzstanis arrive in Osh from Moscow
09:35
About 686 people turn to day patient facilities in Bishkek for a day
09:23
At least 500 mobile oxygen concentrators delivered to Bishkek
09:12
Elections 2020: One more party files application for participation in elections
5 July, Sunday
13:00
Mathematician Iain Webb: I really like Bishkek
11:00
COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan: How lack of PPE turns hospitals into source of infection
4 July, Saturday
16:24
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: National Bank suspends inspections of banks