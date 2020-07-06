Elections 2020: One more party files application for participation in elections

Another political party, Mekenchil, filed a notice to the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan of its intention to participate in the elections to the Parliament.

The statement was signed by the head of the political organization Kamchybek Tashiev.

Asel Rysbaeva became the authorized representative of the party; Aida Tologonova became its authorized representative for financial issues.

Recall, parties that intend to participate in the parliamentary elections must file an application to the Central Election Commission.

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree setting date of parliamentary elections. They will be held on October 4.