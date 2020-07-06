At least 237 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Turkey

At least 237 citizens of Kyrgyzstan returned to homeland on Pegasus Airlines charter flight. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The flight was operated as part of the implementation of agreements of the foreign affairs agencies of the two countries. All the arrivals were placed under surveillance for undergoing established quarantine procedures.

«The work on organizing the return of Kyrgyzstanis staying in foreign countries to their homeland continues,» the Foreign Ministry stressed.