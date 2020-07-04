15:57
At least 18 coronavirus patients are in intensive care units in Kyrgyzstan

There are 18 patients with confirmed coronavirus infection in the intensive care units of the country. The head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan Ainura Akmatova told.

According to her, a total of 670 patients with COVID-19 are treated in hospitals in the country. At least 104 people of them are in serious condition, 326 — in moderate condition and 240 — in satisfactory condition.

At least 3,632 people with coronavirus are in home isolation.

In total, 7,994 cases of COVID-19 infection have been registered in Kyrgyzstan, 2,714 people have recovered.
