Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 11 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 206,093 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 11,048,509 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (2,793,435), Brazil (1,539,081), Russia (666,941), India (625,544), Peru (295,599), Chile (288,089), and the UK (285,787).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 5,800,000. The figure grew by 124,545 people for a day.

At least 524,663 people died from the virus (growth by 3,878 people since Friday morning), including 129,432 people — in the USA, 61,884— in Brazil, 44,216— in the UK, 34,833— in Italy, and 29,896 — in France.

At least 7,094 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 44,075 cases — in Kazakhstan, 9,396 — in Uzbekistan, 6,058 — in Tajikistan.
