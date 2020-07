At least 59 people have recovered from coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan. The head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health Ainura Akmatova told.

According to her, 37 people recovered in Bishkek, in Chui region — 3, in Osh city — 5, in Osh region — 2, in Naryn region — 1, in Jalal-Abad region — 7, in Talas region — 1, in Batken region — 2, in Issyk-Kul region — 1.

At least 2,714 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country in total.