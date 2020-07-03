Lawyer asks Prosecutor General to initiate criminal case against former PM

A lawyer Kanat Khasanov appealed to the Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan Otkurbek Dzhamshitov with a statement to institute criminal proceedings against the ex-prime minister of the country.

«... I ask you to register this statement in the Unified Register of Crimes and Incidents with initiation of a criminal case against Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev, who, being the prime minister, using his official powers contrary to the current legislation, neglected his official duties during the complex measures aimed at elimination of the effects of coronavirus. These negligent actions have led to the deaths of more than 120 people that can be attributed to the category of especially serious crimes,» said Kanat Khasanov.

Civil activists also ask to carry out a total check of the distribution of financial assistance received from international financial institutions by Kyrgyzstan for the fight against coronavirus.