15:34
USD 78.79
EUR 89.01
RUB 1.12
English

Lawyer asks Prosecutor General to initiate criminal case against former PM

A lawyer Kanat Khasanov appealed to the Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan Otkurbek Dzhamshitov with a statement to institute criminal proceedings against the ex-prime minister of the country.

«... I ask you to register this statement in the Unified Register of Crimes and Incidents with initiation of a criminal case against Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev, who, being the prime minister, using his official powers contrary to the current legislation, neglected his official duties during the complex measures aimed at elimination of the effects of coronavirus. These negligent actions have led to the deaths of more than 120 people that can be attributed to the category of especially serious crimes,» said Kanat Khasanov.

Civil activists also ask to carry out a total check of the distribution of financial assistance received from international financial institutions by Kyrgyzstan for the fight against coronavirus.
link: https://24.kg/english/158220/
views: 92
Print
Related
Kubatbek Boronov: All premiums will be paid to doctors by July 10
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan asks to refrain from holding rallies
Prime Minister urges private medical centers to consult citizens for free
Kubatbek Boronov: As an officer I realize my duty to the people
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan urges citizens to remain calm
PM of Kazakhstan congratulates Kubatbek Boronov on his appointment to post
President signs decree appointing Kubatbek Boronov as Prime Minister
Parliament approves new Government of Kyrgyzstan
Kubatbek Boronov appointed acting Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan
Majority coalition approves Kubatbek Boronov as technical Prime Minister
Popular
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: State of emergency will not be imposed yet Sooronbai Jeenbekov: State of emergency will not be imposed yet
Bishkek City Hall limits work of public transport, cafes and restaurants Bishkek City Hall limits work of public transport, cafes and restaurants
439 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 5,735 in total 439 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 5,735 in total
Government cannot voice exact date of resumption of international flights Government cannot voice exact date of resumption of international flights
3 July, Friday
15:26
Highest number of infected in Chui region registered in Alamedin district Highest number of infected in Chui region registered in...
14:53
Almazbek Atambayev receives necessary treatment
14:44
Lawyer asks Prosecutor General to initiate criminal case against former PM
14:37
Police chief arrested with 80,000 soms bribe in Nookat
13:18
Car falls into water canal in Sokuluk, one person died