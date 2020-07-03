14:02
Number of infected with coronavirus close to 11 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 175,199 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 10,842,416 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (2,739,230), Brazil (1,496,858), Russia (660,231), India (604,641), Peru (292,004), the UK (285,268) and Chile (284,541).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 5,700,000. The figure grew by 260,375 people for a day.

At least 520,785 people died from the virus (growth by 5,239 people since Thursday morning), including 128,742 people — in the USA, 61,884— in Brazil, 44,080— in the UK, 34,818— in Italy, and 29,878 — in France.

At least 6,767 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 42,574 cases — in Kazakhstan, 9,078 — in Uzbekistan, 6,058 — in Tajikistan.
