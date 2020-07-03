Coronavirus confirmed in 73 medical workers for a day in Kyrgyzstan

Coronavirus was confirmed in 73 doctors for a day in Kyrgyzstan. The Head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health Ainura Akmatova told.

According to her, 31 medical workers got infected in Bishkek, in Chui region — 20, in Osh city — 7, in Osh region — 7, in Jalal-Abad region — 36, in Batken region — 3 and in Issyk-Kul region — 1.

At least 20 medical workers were discharged from hospitals after recovery for a day.

COVID-19 was registered in 994 medical workers in the country over the entire period, 484 of them have recovered.