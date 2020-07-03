506 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan, 6,767 in total

At least 506 new cases of coronavirus were registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan. The head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health Ainura Akmatova told.

According to her, 230 cases were confirmed in Bishkek, in Chui region — 151, in Osh city — 36, in Osh region — 14, in Naryn region — 9, in Jalal-Abad region — 21, in Talas region — 1, in Batken region — 19, in Issyk-Kul region — 25.

In total, 6,767 cases of coronavirus infection were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 2,655 people have recovered.