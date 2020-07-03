Hospital for pneumonia patients to be opened in Bishkek at one of hotels

A hospital for pneumonia patients will be opened in Bishkek at the premises of one of the hotels. A deputy Mirlan Zheenchoroev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the hotel with 40 rooms was rented by the ex-leader of Respublika party, businessman Omurbek Babanov. «He will pay salaries to five doctors and 15 nurses. They will also be provided with three meals a day. This temporary unit will be disinfected every day,» Mirlan Zheenchoroev said.

He added that the Vice Prime Minister Akram Madumarov, Minister of Health Sabyrzhan Abdikarimov, representatives of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Bishkek’s Vice Mayor Tatyana Kuznetsova inspected the premises the day before. They approved the idea. The hotel will accommodate patients with moderate and mild form of the virus.

According to official figures, there are 1,247 hospitalized patients with pneumonia in the republic.