All parks and mini parks have been closed in Bishkek. Press service of the City Hall reports.

Some citizens continue to ignore sanitary rules.

«The epidemiological situation in the city is very tense, we are forced to take extreme measures to protect Bishkek residents and stop the spread of COVID-19,» the statement says.

All public spaces, parks, mini parks and boulevards are closed until the epidemiological situation in the capital improves.

To date, 2,625 cases of coronavirus are registered in Bishkek, 965 people of them have recovered.