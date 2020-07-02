Kubatbek Boronov: All premiums will be paid to doctors by July 10

All premiums will be paid to doctors by July 10. Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov announced at a press conference.

According to him, issues of the doctors are being solved at every meeting of the Republican Emergency Response Center, in particular, the lack of personal protective equipment and the rest of the equipment for healthcare workers.

«We must be psychologically prepared for the second wave of coronavirus infection. As for salaries and allowances — I constantly ask the coordinators of the Ministry of Health in the regions about problems. In March, we have allocated 32 million soms to doctors, in April — 130 million soms, in May — 109. Some doctors cannot get money for objective reasons — someone does not have a card, someone incorrectly indicated a current account,» Kubatbek Boronov said.