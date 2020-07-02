Kubatbek Boronov: As an officer I realize my duty to the people

On behalf of the Government, the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Kubatbek Boronov, expressed condolences to the families of those who died from coronavirus infection. He stated this at a briefing today.

The head of Government noted that the epidemiological situation has worsened.

«The virus is next to us. We lose our loved ones. I express my condolences to all the relatives and friends of the deceased on my own behalf and on behalf of the Government,» he said.

Kubatbek Boronov assured that the government is tirelessly working round the clock.

«Not only as head of Government, but also as an officer, I recognize my duty to the people. We work day and night. We are taking all measures,» he said.