Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 10.6 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 216,589 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 10,667,217 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (2,685,806), Brazil (1,448,753), Russia (653,479), India (585,493), the UK (314,992), Peru (288,477) and Chile (282,043).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 5,400,000. The figure grew by 127,371 people for a day.

At least 515,646 people died from the virus (growth by 10,710 people since Wednesday morning), including 128,062 people — in the USA, 60,632— in Brazil, 43,991— in the UK, 34,788— in Italy, and 29,864 — in France.

At least 6,261 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 41,065 cases — in Kazakhstan, 8,781 — in Uzbekistan, 6,005 — in Tajikistan.