12:08
USD 78.69
EUR 88.40
RUB 1.12
English

Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 10.6 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 216,589 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 10,667,217 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (2,685,806), Brazil (1,448,753), Russia (653,479), India (585,493), the UK (314,992), Peru (288,477) and Chile (282,043).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 5,400,000. The figure grew by 127,371 people for a day.

At least 515,646 people died from the virus (growth by 10,710 people since Wednesday morning), including 128,062 people — in the USA, 60,632— in Brazil, 43,991— in the UK, 34,788— in Italy, and 29,864 — in France.

At least 6,261 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 41,065 cases — in Kazakhstan, 8,781 — in Uzbekistan, 6,005 — in Tajikistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/158044/
views: 60
Print
Related
At least 1,247 patients with pneumonia hospitalized in Kyrgyzstan
42 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Four more people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
87 people recover from COVID-19 for a day in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan registers 526 new cases of coronavirus for a day, 6,261 in total
State Penitentiary Service: No COVID-19 positive in prisons, detention centers
Enhanced disinfection of parks and streets starts in Osh city
First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan contracts coronavirus
Additional 750 beds for patients with pneumonia to be prepared in Bishkek
746 people with pneumonia hospitalized in Bishkek
Popular
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: State of emergency will not be imposed yet Sooronbai Jeenbekov: State of emergency will not be imposed yet
Miguel Mateos Munoz from Spain enjoys national dishes of Kyrgyzstan Miguel Mateos Munoz from Spain enjoys national dishes of Kyrgyzstan
439 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 5,735 in total 439 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 5,735 in total
Bishkek City Hall limits work of public transport, cafes and restaurants Bishkek City Hall limits work of public transport, cafes and restaurants
2 July, Thursday
12:05
Lawyer of Azimzhan Askarov draws up another statement to UN Committee Lawyer of Azimzhan Askarov draws up another statement...
11:58
At least 1,247 patients with pneumonia hospitalized in Kyrgyzstan
11:53
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 10.6 million people globally
11:44
Head of Oktyabrsky district of Bishkek relieved of post
11:31
Torture of woman in Suzak: Man sentenced to probation supervision