Kyrgyzstan registers 526 new cases of coronavirus for a day, 6,261 in total

At least 526 new cases of coronavirus were registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan. The head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health Ainura Akmatova told.

According to her, 211 cases were registered in Bishkek, in Chui region — 231, in Osh — 19, in Osh region — 6, in Naryn region — 3, in Jalal-Abad region — 27, in Talas region — 1, in Batken region — 18, in Issyk-Kul region — 10.

In total, 6,261 cases of coronavirus infection were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 2,530 people have recovered.
