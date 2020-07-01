Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan names main problems in fight against coronavirus

Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Madamin Karataev named the main problems of the system in the fight against coronavirus infection today at a briefing.

According to him, this is medical equipment and personnel. «The most necessary things today are mechanical ventilation devices and oxygen concentrators. There are 473 ventilators and 610 oxygen concentrators available as of today,» Madamin Karataev said.

He added: in order to fully provide hospitals, another 220 ventilators and 2,000 concentrators are needed. The official noted that additional ambulance crews have been formed in Bishkek. The number of calls does not reduce.

«When the surgical unit of the City Clinical Hospital No. 1 was opened, all the beds were occupied by pneumonia patients for seven hours. There are no places there today. Many are in serious condition,» he said.

According to Madamin Karataev, there are 17 beds in the urology center and 70 beds in the hospital on the territory of the former Gansi airbase.