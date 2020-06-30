15:18
President of Kyrgyzstan demands from Cabinet to report on funds from donors

An open report should be made to the citizens on the funds received from donors. The President Sooronbai Jeenbekov announced at an extraordinary meeting of the Parliament today.

The head of state demanded from the Government to ensure targeted use of donor funds and transparency of the report for citizens.

«The government must accurately calculate all costs and all risks. It is necessary to continue negotiations on the installment plan of external debt, and also eliminate administrative pressure on the business,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.

The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan met for an extraordinary session today. One issue on the agenda is the oath of the Prime Minister and members of the Government. However, not all cabinet members were able to come to Parliament. The Deputy Prime Minister Erkin Asrandiev has coronavirus. He is undergoing treatment. The officials, who contacted him, are in self-isolation.
