Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Full hospitals, lack of ventilators

Hospitals for people infected with coronavirus and pneumonia are full. The Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan, Madamin Karataev, told today at a briefing.

According to him, there is a lack of oxygen concentrators and ventilators.

«Just yesterday, we have allocated 50 concentrators, but they are still not enough. There are questions why the Ministry of Health is not addressing this issue. There were several appeals. You should understand, we do not produce oxygen concentrators and mechanical ventilators. Russia, China themselves did not expect such a situation. But we are waiting for delivery of concentrators and mechanical ventilators from China. We will deliver them to areas where they are needed,» he said.

At least 279 new cases of COVID-19 were registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 5,596 in total.