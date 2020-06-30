15:17
USD 75.99
EUR 85.52
RUB 1.09
English

Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Full hospitals, lack of ventilators

Hospitals for people infected with coronavirus and pneumonia are full. The Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan, Madamin Karataev, told today at a briefing.

According to him, there is a lack of oxygen concentrators and ventilators.

«Just yesterday, we have allocated 50 concentrators, but they are still not enough. There are questions why the Ministry of Health is not addressing this issue. There were several appeals. You should understand, we do not produce oxygen concentrators and mechanical ventilators. Russia, China themselves did not expect such a situation. But we are waiting for delivery of concentrators and mechanical ventilators from China. We will deliver them to areas where they are needed,» he said.

At least 279 new cases of COVID-19 were registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 5,596 in total.
link: https://24.kg/english/157817/
views: 238
Print
Related
Number of infected with coronavirus reaches 10.2 million people globally
Seven more people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
47 more medical workers contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
76 people recover from coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan
279 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan for a day, 5,596 in total
Coronavirus confirmed in Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan
Government of Kyrgyzstan to regulate prices of medicines for COVID-19 treatment
Seven employees of Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan have coronavirus
Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan asks people not to self-medicate
Family Medicine Centers to consult patients with COVID-19 symptoms day and night
Popular
309 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 4,513 in total 309 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 4,513 in total
Coronavirus confirmed in 250 more people in Kyrgyzstan, 4,402 in total Coronavirus confirmed in 250 more people in Kyrgyzstan, 4,402 in total
PM: State of emergency will be imposed in case of worsening of situation PM: State of emergency will be imposed in case of worsening of situation
White House building in Bishkek closed for disinfection White House building in Bishkek closed for disinfection
30 June, Tuesday
14:32
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: State of emergency will not be imposed yet Sooronbai Jeenbekov: State of emergency will not be imp...
14:18
President of Kyrgyzstan demands from Cabinet to report on funds from donors
14:01
Car hits cyclists on road to Manas Airport, one person killed
13:51
Pharmacies of Kyrgyzstan repeatedly drive up prices for face masks
13:40
President of Kyrgyzstan calls for ban on public events