Government of Kyrgyzstan to regulate prices of medicines for COVID-19 treatment

Possibility of introducing state regulation of prices of medicines is being considered in Kyrgyzstan. The First Deputy Prime Minister Almazbek Baatyrbekov announced.

According to him, price control for medicines and medical devices used in treatment of COVID-19 is planned to be introduced due to the worsening epidemiological situation. At the same time, the state will establish limit margin and cost prices.

The Drug Supply and Medical Devices Department under the Ministry of Health was entrusted together with the relevant state bodies to submit proposals to the Republican Emergency Response Center on the introduction of temporary state regulation of prices.

In addition, a working group will be created to monitor and respond promptly to an unreasonable increase in the cost of medicines and medical devices.