12:24
USD 75.99
EUR 85.52
RUB 1.09
English

Government of Kyrgyzstan to regulate prices of medicines for COVID-19 treatment

Possibility of introducing state regulation of prices of medicines is being considered in Kyrgyzstan. The First Deputy Prime Minister Almazbek Baatyrbekov announced.

According to him, price control for medicines and medical devices used in treatment of COVID-19 is planned to be introduced due to the worsening epidemiological situation. At the same time, the state will establish limit margin and cost prices.

The Drug Supply and Medical Devices Department under the Ministry of Health was entrusted together with the relevant state bodies to submit proposals to the Republican Emergency Response Center on the introduction of temporary state regulation of prices.

In addition, a working group will be created to monitor and respond promptly to an unreasonable increase in the cost of medicines and medical devices.
link: https://24.kg/english/157783/
views: 166
Print
Related
Seven more people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
47 more medical workers contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
76 people recover from coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan
279 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan for a day, 5,596 in total
Coronavirus confirmed in Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan
Seven employees of Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan have coronavirus
Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan asks people not to self-medicate
Family Medicine Centers to consult patients with COVID-19 symptoms day and night
Patients with COVID-19 not to be kept in hospitals for 14 days
54 people die from pneumonia since March in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
309 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 4,513 in total 309 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 4,513 in total
Coronavirus confirmed in 250 more people in Kyrgyzstan, 4,402 in total Coronavirus confirmed in 250 more people in Kyrgyzstan, 4,402 in total
PM: State of emergency will be imposed in case of worsening of situation PM: State of emergency will be imposed in case of worsening of situation
White House building in Bishkek closed for disinfection White House building in Bishkek closed for disinfection
30 June, Tuesday
12:21
102 Kyrgyzstanis return from Kuwait 102 Kyrgyzstanis return from Kuwait
12:02
Seven more people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
11:52
Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev hospitalized with bilateral pneumonia
11:20
47 more medical workers contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
11:02
76 people recover from coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan