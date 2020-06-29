Seven employees of Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan have coronavirus

Seven employees of the Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan contracted coronavirus. The ministry confirmed the information.

COVID-19 was also confirmed in the Deputy Minister Bekbolot Aliev.

All the infected are in self-isolation. Earlier it was reported that 26 employees of the Cabinet of Ministers tested positive for COVID-19.

The disease was also confirmed in the Deputy Minister of Finance, employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Labor and Social Development, and the Ministry of Education.