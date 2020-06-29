14:26
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 10 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 530,557 globally over the past three days. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 10,117,326 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (2,548,991), Brazil (1,344,143), Russia (633,563), India (528,859), the UK (312,640), Peru (279,419) and Chile (271,972).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 5,100,000. The figure grew by 301,815 people for three days.

At least 501,281 people died from the virus (growth by 12,457 people since Friday morning), including 125,803 people — in the USA, 57,622— in Brazil, 43,634— in the UK, 34,738— in Italy, and 29,781— in France.

At least 5,017 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 20,780 cases — in Kazakhstan, 7,948 — in Uzbekistan, 5,849 — in Tajikistan.
