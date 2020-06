All members of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan who were in contact with the infected have underwent PCR testing for coronavirus. The Office of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan told 24.kg news agency.

According to preliminary data, there are no other infected among the deputies.

The staff of the office and the press service, who continue to work in the building of the Parliament, are also tested.

Recall, coronavirus was confirmed in 25 employees of the White House in Bishkek.