326 more Kyrgyzstanis return to Osh city from Russia

Plane of Aeroflot — Russian Airlines arrived in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

There were 326 citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic onboard, including 41 children.

The flight was operated based on the agreement between the Foreign Ministries of Kyrgyzstan and Russia, achieved pursuant to the instructions of the President and the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Due to the limited number of seats on board and the large number of people wishing to return to their homeland, the list of passengers for this flight was compiled by a commission consisting of representatives of the diaspora, doctors of Kyrgyz medical clinics in Moscow and employees of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in the Russian Federation.

The list was compiled on the basis of personal statements of compatriots on humanitarian criteria.

In particular, the list includes women who are in late pregnancy and have young children under two years old, as well as patients who needed an urgent return home due to health reasons.

All arrived citizens will be placed in an observation unit.