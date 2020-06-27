Up to 4,000 people turn to medical workers for help for a day in Kyrgyzstan

Up to 4,000 calls are received for a day in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health Madamin Karataev told today at a briefing.

According to him, 33 additional teams were formed, but the medical workers physically can not cope with such a number of calls. There are also problems with places in hospitals. «At least 335 beds have been deployed for those with confirmed coronavirus mainly in Bishkek and Osh. We are thinking of increasing their number. We also started accepting patients with community-acquired pneumonia, 92 beds were organized for such patients in the Central Clinical Hospital No. 1,» the deputy minister said.

He denied the information that the data of those who passed PCR analyzes disappeared from the database, and suggested that, perhaps, the call center could not answer immediately due to the load.

Coronavirus was diagnosed in 4,513 people in the republic for the entire period. At least 2,212 of them have recovered.